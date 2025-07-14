Press Release: Senators Durbin, Kelly, and Padilla Lead Effort Against Alleged Weaponization of Immigration Court Hearings by Trump Administration

Senate Democrats criticize the Trump Administration’s use of immigration court hearings for apprehending and deporting law-abiding immigrants.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin, along with Senators Alex Padilla and Mark Kelly, has led a group of 21 Senate Democrats in a letter addressing the Trump Administration's recent immigration court policies. The letter emphasizes concerns about what the Senators describe as a "weaponization" of immigration hearings aimed at trapping and deporting immigrants. They argue that these policies compromise due process by abruptly terminating immigration cases and arresting individuals without prior notice. The Senators cited reports indicating that noncitizens are increasingly being detained at court hearings, a practice they believe violates due process rights.

The letter further critiques the use of expedited removal procedures that extend to individuals established within the U.S. who are working or studying. The Senators express apprehensions that these actions could lead to the arbitrary dismissal of court cases, stating, "These actions prevent noncitizens from having their fair day in court and raise serious legal and due process concerns." The Senators conclude by highlighting the detrimental implications for the affected individuals and request detailed information about the administration's practices related to immigration court hearings.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release.

Richard J. Durbin Fundraising

Richard J. Durbin recently disclosed $32.5K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 587th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 84.6% came from individual donors.

Durbin disclosed $85.1K of spending. This was the 467th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Durbin disclosed $1.6M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 167th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Richard J. Durbin's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

