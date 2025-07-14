Press Release: Senators Curtis, Padilla, Schiff, and Mullin Introduce Bipartisan Legislation for Olympic and Paralympic Commemorative Coins

Senators introduced bipartisan legislation to support the 2028 and 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Games through commemorative coin minting.

U.S. Senators John Curtis, Alex Padilla, Adam Schiff, and Markwayne Mullin have introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at supporting and commemorating the upcoming 2028 and 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Games, which are scheduled to take place in Los Angeles and Salt Lake City, respectively. This legislation, known as the America's Olympic and Paralympic Games Commemorative Coins Act, seeks to direct the Treasury Department to mint and issue four types of commemorative coins. According to the press release, the costs of minting these coins will not burden taxpayers, as any proceeds from their sale are intended to help fund the Games and promote associated legacy programs, including youth sports initiatives in the U.S.

Senator Curtis expressed that the commemorative coins would honor not only the athletes but also the values underpinning Utah's community spirit. Senator Padilla highlighted the importance of ensuring that Los Angeles is adequately resourced for a successful event. Meanwhile, Senators Schiff and Mullin emphasized the pride associated with hosting these major international sporting events. Companion legislation has also been introduced in the House by Representatives Blake Moore, Brad Sherman, Frank Lucas, Ken Calvert, and Sydney Kamlager-Dove. The proposed legislation has been framed as a significant opportunity to honor American athletes and stimulate local economies through tourism related to the Games.

