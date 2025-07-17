Press Release: Senators Cotton and Crawford Request Review of U.S. Intelligence Sharing with Spain

Senators Cotton and Crawford request review of U.S. intelligence sharing with Spain due to Huawei concerns.

Senator Tom Cotton and Congressman Rick Crawford have requested a review of intelligence sharing with Spain’s intelligence and law enforcement services. This request follows reports that Spain's Ministry of the Interior awarded €12.3 million in contracts to Huawei for surveillance systems, raising concerns about potential access to sensitive U.S. information.

In their letter to Tulsi Gabbard, the Director of National Intelligence, Cotton and Crawford emphasized that “until Spain follows suit” in removing Huawei technology, U.S. intelligence shared with Spain should be redacted to prevent potential disclosure to the Chinese Communist Party.

They warned that Huawei's connections to the CCP could enable them to monitor important investigations. The full letter detailing these concerns can be found on Cotton's official website.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Tom Cotton Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Tom Cotton is worth $687.4K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 324th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Cotton has approximately $183.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Tom Cotton's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cotton.

Tom Cotton Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Tom Cotton:

S.2274: A bill to amend section 301 of the Immigration and Nationality Act to clarify those classes of individuals born in the United States who are not nationals or citizens of the United States at birth.

S.2226: A bill to exempt the Department of Defense from certain environmental protection activities.

S.2202: Intelligence Community Efficiency and Effectiveness Act of 2025

S.2141: Intelligence Community Workforce Agility Protection Act of 2025

S.2001: No Visas for Violent Criminals Act

S.2000: Mitigating Extreme Lawlessness and Threats Act

You can track bills proposed by Tom Cotton on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cotton.

Tom Cotton Fundraising

Tom Cotton recently disclosed $726.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 78th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 80.5% came from individual donors.

Cotton disclosed $580.8K of spending. This was the 71st most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Cotton disclosed $9.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 16th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Tom Cotton's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

