Press Release: Senator Tommy Tuberville Introduces Dr. Brian Christine in Senate HELP Committee Hearing

Senator Tommy Tuberville introduced Dr. Brian Christine at a Senate HELP hearing for Assistant Secretary for Health nomination.

Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) introduced Dr. Brian Christine at a Senate HELP Committee hearing, where Dr. Christine seeks to serve as Assistant Secretary for Health at HHS, nominated by President Trump. They discussed the "Make America Healthy Again" initiative and addressed challenges in rural healthcare access.

Dr. Christine emphasized his experience as a urologic surgeon and his goals of restoring public trust in healthcare, addressing chronic diseases, and expanding primary care access, especially in rural areas. Tuberville acknowledged the need for community loyalty to local hospitals to improve healthcare delivery.

Tommy Tuberville Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Tommy Tuberville is worth $13.0M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 81st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Tuberville has approximately $4.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Tommy Tuberville Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Tommy Tuberville:

S.2091: Restoring Lethality Act

S.1988: A bill to prohibit the participation of males in athletic programs or activities at the military service academies that are designated for women or girls.

S.1726: ASSIST Act of 2025

S.1649: Sporting Goods Excise Tax Modernization Act

S.1424: Veterans First Act of 2025

S.1350: A bill to modify the boundaries of the Talladega National Forest, and for other purposes.

Tommy Tuberville Fundraising

Tommy Tuberville recently disclosed $188.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This was the 378th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 91.0% came from individual donors.

Tuberville disclosed $251.0K of spending. This was the 169th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Tuberville disclosed $585.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 373rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

