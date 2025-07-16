Press Release: Senator Tommy Tuberville Engages with Crypto Stakeholders at Agriculture Committee Hearing

Senator Tommy Tuberville discussed digital commodities with industry leaders at a Senate Agriculture Committee hearing, emphasizing U.S. leadership.

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) engaged with stakeholders during a Senate Agriculture Committee hearing addressing the federal oversight of digital commodities. Participants included Ji Kim of the Crypto Council for Innovation and Tom Sexton of the National Futures Association, discussing issues like the U.S.'s need for leadership in digital assets.

Senator Tuberville highlighted concerns about the U.S. falling behind in blockchain innovation, asking Kim about potential risks. Kim emphasized the global competition and urged that the U.S. must act to solidify its position as a leader in digital assets.

The hearing also featured discussions on regulatory clarity between the CFTC and SEC, with Sexton advocating for legislative progression in this area. The conversation marked a significant step towards establishing a clearer framework for the digital commodities sector.

