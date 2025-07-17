Press Release: Senator Tommy Tuberville Calls for Republicans to Support Rescissions Package in Recent Op-Ed

Senator Tommy Tuberville advocates for Republican support of a $9 billion rescissions package to reduce government spending.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) published an op-ed on X discussing the Senate's recent approval of a $9 billion rescissions package, which aims to reduce wasteful government spending. He emphasized the importance of upholding the America First agenda, citing the need to cut programs that do not benefit American families amidst a national debt of $37 trillion.

Tuberville criticized Republican colleagues for not following through on campaign promises to reduce spending, urging them to support the rescissions package. He highlighted specific cuts from entities such as the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, framing it as part of delivering on fiscal responsibility.

The senator stated, "It’s time for Republicans to put up or shut up" regarding their commitment to cutting unnecessary expenditures, asserting that failure to act would undermine their credibility. He concluded with a call for Republicans to tighten their fiscal policies and govern with common sense.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Tommy Tuberville Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Tommy Tuberville is worth $13.0M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 81st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Tuberville has approximately $4.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Tommy Tuberville's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Tuberville.

Tommy Tuberville Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Tommy Tuberville:

S.2091: Restoring Lethality Act

S.1988: A bill to prohibit the participation of males in athletic programs or activities at the military service academies that are designated for women or girls.

S.1726: ASSIST Act of 2025

S.1649: Sporting Goods Excise Tax Modernization Act

S.1424: Veterans First Act of 2025

S.1350: A bill to modify the boundaries of the Talladega National Forest, and for other purposes.

You can track bills proposed by Tommy Tuberville on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Tuberville.

Tommy Tuberville Fundraising

Tommy Tuberville recently disclosed $188.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This was the 450th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 91.0% came from individual donors.

Tuberville disclosed $251.0K of spending. This was the 205th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Tuberville disclosed $585.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 430th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Tommy Tuberville's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.