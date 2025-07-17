Press Release: Senator Tommy Tuberville Calls for Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to Be Fired

Senator Tuberville criticizes Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell in an op-ed, urging his removal for poor economic decisions.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) recently published an op-ed in the Daily Caller, advocating for the dismissal of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Tuberville criticized Powell's refusal to reduce interest rates amid perceived economic growth, claiming that it adversely affects American families and businesses.

In his piece, Tuberville stated, "Powell has gone rogue," likening his actions to a coach making poor decisions in a critical game. He attributed high borrowing costs and inflation to Powell's policies, calling for a leadership change that aligns with the "America First" agenda.

Furthermore, Tuberville accused Powell of aligning with Democratic policies, undermining economic recovery efforts initiated during Donald Trump's presidency. He emphasized the need for a Fed chair who supports workers and fosters economic growth.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Tommy Tuberville Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Tommy Tuberville is worth $13.0M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 81st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Tuberville has approximately $4.7M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Tommy Tuberville's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Tuberville.

Tommy Tuberville Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Tommy Tuberville:

S.2091: Restoring Lethality Act

S.1988: A bill to prohibit the participation of males in athletic programs or activities at the military service academies that are designated for women or girls.

S.1726: ASSIST Act of 2025

S.1649: Sporting Goods Excise Tax Modernization Act

S.1424: Veterans First Act of 2025

S.1350: A bill to modify the boundaries of the Talladega National Forest, and for other purposes.

You can track bills proposed by Tommy Tuberville on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Tuberville.

Tommy Tuberville Fundraising

Tommy Tuberville recently disclosed $188.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This was the 450th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 91.0% came from individual donors.

Tuberville disclosed $251.0K of spending. This was the 205th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Tuberville disclosed $585.1K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 430th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Tommy Tuberville's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.