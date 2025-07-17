Press Release: Senator Todd Young Sends Letter to FAA and OMB Advocating for Swift Action on Drone Regulation

Senator Todd Young supports the President's drone initiative, urging quick FAA action on the BVLOS rule for enhanced U.S. drone operations.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Todd Young (R-Ind.) has sent a letter to key aviation authorities urging prompt action on a significant regulatory measure, the Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) rule, which he deems crucial for advancing American drone technology. He supports President Trump's executive order aimed at restoring U.S. leadership in unmanned aerial systems.

Young emphasizes the need for regulatory clarity to strengthen the domestic drone industry, citing the economic threats posed by foreign drone technology. He expresses confidence that swift implementation of the BVLOS rule will enhance America's competitive edge and foster innovation in the drone sector.

In the letter, Young references the recent executive order that seeks to facilitate the development and deployment of American-made drones and related technologies. He underscores Indiana's readiness to contribute to the research, testing, and mass production of these technologies, further highlighting their critical role in national security and economic growth.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Todd Young Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Todd Young is worth $91.0K, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 418th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Young has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Todd Young's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Young.

Todd Young Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Todd Young:

S.2223: Investing in Main Street Act of 2025

S.1895: Mental Health Excellence in Schools Act

S.1763: Motorsports Fairness and Permanency Act of 2025

S.1717: Ensuring Patient Access to Critical Breakthrough Products Act of 2025

S.1699: Artificial Intelligence Public Awareness and Education Campaign Act

S.1687: Fair Accounting for Condominium Construction Act

You can track bills proposed by Todd Young on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Young.

Todd Young Fundraising

Todd Young recently disclosed $504.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This was the 150th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 55.2% came from individual donors.

Young disclosed $278.9K of spending. This was the 181st most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Young disclosed $5.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 40th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Todd Young's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.