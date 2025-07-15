Press Release: Senator Ted Cruz's Bipartisan Bill to Support Texas Fishermen Passes Senate

The Senate passed the Illegal Red Snapper and Tuna Enforcement Act to protect Texas fishermen from illegal fishing practices.

The U.S. Senate has passed the Illegal Red Snapper and Tuna Enforcement Act, a bipartisan bill led by Senators Ted Cruz, Brian Schatz, Katie Britt, and Tommy Tuberville. The legislation aims to establish a standard method for determining the origin of red snapper and certain tuna species imported into the U.S.

This act is designed to combat illegal fishing by creating a testing kit to verify if fish were caught in U.S. or foreign waters. Cruz stated that this effort is crucial to protect Texas fishermen from illegal operations that harm their livelihoods.

Senator Schatz highlighted the bill's role in supporting legal seafood markets and protecting local fishermen from unfair competition due to illicit activities. The legislation responds to ongoing issues with illegal fishing practices, particularly along the U.S.-Mexico maritime border.

Ted Cruz Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Ted Cruz is worth $9.4M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 97th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Cruz has approximately $5.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Ted Cruz's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Cruz.

Ted Cruz Fundraising

Ted Cruz recently disclosed $1.5M of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 18th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 97.9% came from individual donors.

Cruz disclosed $1.9M of spending. This was the 12th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Cruz disclosed $1.4M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 180th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Ted Cruz's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

