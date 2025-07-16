Press Release: Senator Tammy Baldwin Criticizes Trump Administration for Planned Cuts to 988 Suicide Lifeline Services on Its Third Anniversary

Senator Tammy Baldwin criticizes the Trump Administration for cutting LGBTQ+ youth services amid the 988 Suicide Lifeline's anniversary.

On the third anniversary of the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin criticized the Trump Administration for proposing cuts to specialized services for LGBTQ+ youth, effective July 17. Baldwin, who co-created the hotline, highlighted its success in addressing mental health crises, noting over 16.5 million contacts since its launch.

Baldwin stated, “This outrageous and cruel attack on LGBTQ+ youth comes at a time when we should be building on the success of this lifesaving service.” The proposed budget cuts were revealed in May, prompting Baldwin to urge the Health and Human Services Secretary to reconsider the funding changes.

Evidence indicates that LGBTQ+ youth face higher suicide rates, with nearly 40% reporting serious suicidal thoughts. Baldwin emphasized her commitment to protecting the program, saying she would “fight tooth and nail” against the proposed cuts.

S.2282: A bill to amend the Food, Conservation, and Energy Act of 2008 to reauthorize the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network, and for other purposes.

S.2245: A bill to amend the Digital Coast Act to improve the acquisition, integration, and accessibility of data of the Digital Coast program and to extend the program.

S.2195: A bill to award a Congressional Gold Medal, collectively, to the brave women who served in World War II as members of the U.S. Army Nurse Corps and U.S. Navy Nurse Corps.

S.2150: Women’s Health Protection Act of 2025

S.2104: Reliable Rail Service Act of 2025

S.2024: ENROLL Act of 2025

