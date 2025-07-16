Press Release: Senator Tammy Baldwin Calls for USDA to Protect Farmers' Financial Data and Revoke DOGE Access to Payment System

Senator Tammy Baldwin requests USDA to protect farmers' financial data and revoke DOGE's access to payment systems.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin has called on the USDA to protect the financial information of Wisconsin farmers and to revoke the Department of Government Efficiency's (DOGE) access to USDA payment systems. Reports suggest DOGE has been granted access to sensitive financial data, which Baldwin claims raises concerns over privacy and potential misuse of information.

Baldwin emphasized that historically, such access was restricted to trained USDA personnel. She urges immediate action to restore confidence in USDA’s payment systems and to ensure that farmers' data is safeguarded against unauthorized use, emphasizing the importance of secure resources amid challenging market conditions.

The full details and Baldwin's formal request to USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins are accessible through her official communication channels, where she elaborates on the risks posed by DOGE's current access level.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Tammy Baldwin Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Tammy Baldwin is worth $933.0K, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 300th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Baldwin has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Tammy Baldwin's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Baldwin.

Tammy Baldwin Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Tammy Baldwin:

S.2282: A bill to amend the Food, Conservation, and Energy Act of 2008 to reauthorize the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network, and for other purposes.

S.2245: A bill to amend the Digital Coast Act to improve the acquisition, integration, and accessibility of data of the Digital Coast program and to extend the program.

S.2195: A bill to award a Congressional Gold Medal, collectively, to the brave women who served in World War II as members of the U.S. Army Nurse Corps and U.S. Navy Nurse Corps.

S.2150: Women’s Health Protection Act of 2025

S.2104: Reliable Rail Service Act of 2025

S.2024: ENROLL Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Tammy Baldwin on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Baldwin.

Tammy Baldwin Fundraising

Tammy Baldwin recently disclosed $445.2K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 136th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 99.6% came from individual donors.

Baldwin disclosed $425.9K of spending. This was the 73rd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Baldwin disclosed $106.0K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 674th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Tammy Baldwin's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.