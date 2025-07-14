Press Release: Senator Tammy Baldwin Calls for Release of $7 Billion for Afterschool Programs and K-12 Education Funding

Senator Tammy Baldwin calls for the release of $7 billion in education funding withheld by the Trump administration.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-WI) has spearheaded a call to action along with 31 Senate colleagues, urging the release of approximately $7 billion in federal education funding that the Trump administration is allegedly withholding. This funding, designated for K-12 schools and afterschool programs, includes $80 million intended for Wisconsin schools to support various initiatives such as educator training and technology improvements. The senators expressed their concerns in a letter directed at Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought and Education Secretary Linda McMahon, citing that "the withholding of these funds has sent school districts nationwide scrambling" to cover budget shortfalls that may lead to teacher layoffs and program cancellations.

In their correspondence, the lawmakers detailed the impact of the funding freeze, which they claim affects nearly 1.4 million students and various educational programs including afterschool and summer learning initiatives. They criticized the administration for its "abrupt notice and illegal freeze," emphasizing that such actions could jeopardize vital educational support and progress. The letter elucidated the significant benefits of these funds, which were established by the bipartisan Full-Year Continuing Appropriations and Extensions Act, signed into law in March 2025, citing that these investments are crucial for enhancing student engagement and educational outcomes.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

