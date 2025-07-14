Press Release: Senator Susan Collins Announces $2.2 Million for Airport Enhancements in Maine

Senator Collins announces over $2.2 million in federal funding for airport improvements in six Maine airports.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Susan Collins announced that six airports in Maine are set to receive a combined total of $2,263,425 in funding for infrastructure improvements. This funding is allocated through the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Fiscal Year 2025 Airport Infrastructure Grants program, which is supported by the Infrastructure Investment and Job Act. Senator Collins, serving as Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee, emphasized the importance of Maine's airports, stating, “They are vital pieces of our state’s transportation network that promote job creation and economic development.”

The funding will be distributed as follows: Presque Isle International Airport will receive $930,362 for a runway extension study and snow removal equipment; Bangor International Airport will get $512,477 for runway rehabilitation; Sanford Seacoast Regional Airport is allocated $442,548 for taxilane and service road improvements; Pittsfield Municipal Airport will receive $162,000 for apron reconstruction; Greenville Municipal Airport will get $108,037 for a master plan update; and Machias Valley Airport will receive $108,001 for a new runway construction. Since joining the Appropriations Committee in 2009, Collins has secured over $1 billion in competitive transportation grants for Maine.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Susan M. Collins Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Susan M. Collins is worth $6.1M, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 126th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Collins has approximately $3.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Susan M. Collins Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Susan M. Collins:

S.2211: A bill to reauthorize the Special Diabetes Program for Type 1 Diabetes and the Special Diabetes Program for Indians.

S.2012: Runaway and Homeless Youth and Trafficking Prevention Act of 2025

S.1805: Promoting Access to Diabetic Shoes Act

S.1077: District of Columbia Local Funds Act, 2025

S.830: Lifespan Respite Care Reauthorization Act of 2025

Susan M. Collins Fundraising

Susan M. Collins recently disclosed $570.5K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 13th, 2025. This was the 100th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 76.2% came from individual donors.

Collins disclosed $203.8K of spending. This was the 189th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Collins disclosed $3.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 71st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

