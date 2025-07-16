Press Release: Senator Susan Collins and Colleagues Call for Release of Education Funding in Letter to OMB

Senator Collins and colleagues urged the OMB to release delayed education funding essential for Maine schools.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Susan Collins, alongside Senator Shelley Moore Capito and eight other colleagues, sent a letter to Russell Vought, Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), urging the release of paused education funding amounting to approximately $28 million for Maine's public schools. The funding was expected to support essential educational programs.

The letter emphasizes the importance of adhering to the Fiscal Year 2025 Full-Year Continuing Resolution Act, asserting that withholding these funds contradicts the administration's goals for K-12 education and negatively impacts local communities.

The Senators express their commitment to ensuring federal education funding assists states and school districts effectively. They encourage OMB to reverse its decision and release the appropriated funds to support local educational initiatives.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Susan M. Collins Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Susan M. Collins is worth $6.1M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 127th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Collins has approximately $3.6M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Susan M. Collins's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Collins.

Susan M. Collins Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Susan M. Collins:

S.2294: A bill to reauthorize the Kay Hagan Tick Act, and for other purposes.

S.2211: A bill to reauthorize the Special Diabetes Program for Type 1 Diabetes and the Special Diabetes Program for Indians.

S.2012: Runaway and Homeless Youth and Trafficking Prevention Act of 2025

S.1805: Promoting Access to Diabetic Shoes Act

S.1077: District of Columbia Local Funds Act, 2025

S.830: Lifespan Respite Care Reauthorization Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Susan M. Collins on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Collins.

Susan M. Collins Fundraising

Susan M. Collins recently disclosed $1.2M of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This was the 25th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 87.7% came from individual donors.

Collins disclosed $370.7K of spending. This was the 105th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Collins disclosed $5.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 40th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Susan M. Collins's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.