Press Release: Senator Steve Daines Comments on Senate Approval of Rescissions Package

Senator Steve Daines comments on Senate's approval of a rescissions package aimed at reducing government waste and fraud.

U.S. Senator Steve Daines issued a statement following the Senate's passage of a rescissions package aimed at reducing federal program waste and fraud. Daines emphasized the seriousness of the federal debt, stating, “The federal government is $37 trillion in debt,” and expressed approval of the spending cuts as a move towards fiscal responsibility.

He indicated that the cuts are intended to ensure that taxpayer dollars are utilized effectively, labeling the measure a "step in the right direction toward fiscal sanity" and highlighting his pride in supporting the initiative.

Steve Daines Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Steve Daines is worth $21.4M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 49th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Daines has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Steve Daines's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Daines.

Steve Daines Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Steve Daines:

S.1967: PROTECT Act of 2025

S.1912: Protecting Veteran Community Care Act

S.1858: A bill to require that national cemeteries be open to visitors on legal public holidays.

S.1696: DRIVE Act

S.1567: Jobs and Opportunity with Benefits and Services (JOBS) for Success Act of 2025

S.1547: America the Beautiful Act

You can track bills proposed by Steve Daines on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Daines.

Steve Daines Fundraising

Steve Daines recently disclosed $678.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 92nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 55.4% came from individual donors.

Daines disclosed $280.5K of spending. This was the 178th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Daines disclosed $3.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 81st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Steve Daines's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

