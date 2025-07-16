Press Release: Senator Steve Daines Chairs Senate Foreign Relations Committee Hearing on U.S. Dependence on Russian Minerals

Senator Steve Daines chaired a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing focusing on reducing U.S. dependence on Russian minerals.

Senator Steve Daines chaired a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing focused on reducing U.S. dependency on Russian palladium, which is vital for industries like electronics and automotive production. Daines highlighted that Russian market manipulation threatens U.S. jobs, specifically noting layoffs at Montana's Stillwater mine.

During the hearing, Daines urged Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, Michael Rigas, to collaborate with Congress on curbing reliance on Russian minerals. He also criticized the outdated Jackson-Vanik trade restrictions affecting U.S. relations with Central Asian nations.

Rigas acknowledged the need to streamline permitting processes to bolster domestic supply chains and supported Daines' push to repeal the trade restrictions, aiming to enhance economic partnerships with Central Asia.

Steve Daines Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Steve Daines is worth $21.4M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 49th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Daines has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Steve Daines Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Steve Daines:

S.1967: PROTECT Act of 2025

S.1912: Protecting Veteran Community Care Act

S.1858: A bill to require that national cemeteries be open to visitors on legal public holidays.

S.1696: DRIVE Act

S.1567: Jobs and Opportunity with Benefits and Services (JOBS) for Success Act of 2025

S.1547: America the Beautiful Act

Steve Daines Fundraising

Steve Daines recently disclosed $678.9K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 79th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 55.4% came from individual donors.

Daines disclosed $280.5K of spending. This was the 147th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Daines disclosed $3.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 73rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

