Press Release: Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Introduces Bipartisan Hospital at Home Health Care Bill with Senators Scott and Warnock

Senators Whitehouse, Scott, and Warnock introduce a bipartisan bill to enhance hospital-level at-home healthcare services.

On July 14, 2025, U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) announced the introduction of the Hospital Inpatient Services Modernization Act alongside Senators Tim Scott (R-SC) and Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA). This bipartisan legislation aims to extend the Acute Hospital at Home Waiver program, which facilitates hospital-level care for patients in their homes. Whitehouse highlighted the program's benefits, stating, "Hospital at home programs deliver high-quality care to patients in the most comfortable possible setting." He emphasized that the proposed legislation would help more Rhode Islanders access at-home care while alleviating bed shortages in local hospitals.

The legislation seeks to modernize healthcare delivery by leveraging technology and alternative care models, addressing the rising costs associated with traditional hospital care. Supporters, including Dr. Paari Gopalakrishnan, President of Kent Hospital, and Theresa E. Jenner from Brown University Health, praised the act for its potential to enhance patient outcomes and reduce hospital-acquired infections. The current waiver program, initiated during the COVID-19 pandemic, is set to expire on September 30, 2025, but the new bill proposes to extend it for an additional five years.

