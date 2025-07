Press Release: Senator Sheldon Whitehouse Criticizes Bove Confirmation Process as 'Sham'

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse criticizes Emil Bove's confirmation process, alleging Republican misconduct and questioning Bove's character.

U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) criticized the Senate Judiciary Committee's handling of Emil Bove's nomination, calling it a "sham process." Whitehouse claimed that Bove has a "lawless character," referencing a statement where Bove allegedly told courts, 'f*** you.' He accused Republican committee members of sidestepping significant concerns about Bove's qualifications.

Whitehouse also suggested that the proceedings resembled a mafia-style operation rather than a legitimate confirmation hearing, citing a lack of accountability from Bove and the Republican majority. He raised doubts about the implications of Bove's confirmation for current investigations involving the Department of Justice.

