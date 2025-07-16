Press Release: Senator Schmitt Comments on President Trump's America First Trade Agenda and Rescissions Package on CNN

Senator Schmitt discusses Trump’s trade policy and rescissions package during a CNN interview, highlighting economic impacts and priorities.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Eric Schmitt (R-MO) discussed President Trump's America First trade agenda and a $9 billion rescissions package during an appearance on CNN's The Source. He highlighted the economic recovery indicators, including declining fuel and transportation costs, and underscored the significance of reducing tariffs and trade barriers to bolster U.S. manufacturing.

Schmitt emphasized the necessity of the rescissions package, which targets various spending areas, including public broadcasting and overseas programs. He stated, "We need to get that done to deliver on behalf of the American people and restore trust." Schmitt expressed confidence in Trump's approach to trade policy, asserting it is vital for protecting American working families.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Eric Schmitt Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Eric Schmitt is worth $1.0M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 292nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Schmitt has approximately $605.3K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Eric Schmitt's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Schmitt.

Eric Schmitt Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Eric Schmitt:

S.2206: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to increase the limitation on distributions from 529 accounts for qualified higher education expenses.

S.2067: Rescissions Act of 2025

S.2002: REMIT Act

S.1989: Helping Communities with Better Support Act

S.1978: Defense Technology Hubs Act of 2025

S.1817: Expedited Removal Expansion Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Eric Schmitt on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Schmitt.

Eric Schmitt Fundraising

Eric Schmitt recently disclosed $250.5K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 262nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 77.4% came from individual donors.

Schmitt disclosed $270.8K of spending. This was the 140th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Schmitt disclosed $500.3K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 400th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Eric Schmitt's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.