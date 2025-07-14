Press Release: Senator Ruben Gallego Collaborates with The Weather Channel on Extreme Heat Public Service Announcement

Senator Gallego collaborates with The Weather Channel for a PSA on staying safe during Arizona's extreme heat.

Senator Ruben Gallego of Arizona has partnered with The Weather Channel to produce a public service announcement aimed at educating Arizonans about safety measures during extreme heat. The announcements, available in both English and Spanish, will be broadcasted statewide until mid-September. Gallego emphasized the dangers of extreme heat, stating, “We see it every summer in Arizona – extreme heat can be deadly,” and reiterated his commitment to ensuring that residents have the necessary resources to cope with this annual challenge.

The PSA features Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore, who advises viewers to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities, and check on vulnerable individuals such as the elderly. Previous years have seen significant heat-related fatalities in Arizona, exemplified by the 608 deaths recorded in Maricopa County in 2024 alone. In response, Gallego has introduced several legislative initiatives aimed at managing the effects of extreme heat and advocating for federal resources to assist communities in mitigating heat-related challenges.

Ruben Gallego Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Ruben Gallego is worth $82.5K, as of July 14th, 2025. This is the 420th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Gallego has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Ruben Gallego's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Gallego.

Ruben Gallego Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Ruben Gallego:

S.2254: A bill to codify the Federal Trade Commission's negative option rule.

S.2200: A bill to establish a law enforcement grant program to help law enforcement agencies respond to rapid increases in the arrival or presence of aliens who have recently entered the United States, and for other purposes.

S.2163: Border Patrol Recruitment Enhancement Act

S.2085: Postpartum Lifeline Act

S.2039: Wildfire Risk Evaluation Act

S.2038: Wildfire Coordination Act

You can track bills proposed by Ruben Gallego on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Gallego.

Ruben Gallego Fundraising

Ruben Gallego recently disclosed $815.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 52nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 96.1% came from individual donors.

Gallego disclosed $533.7K of spending. This was the 54th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Gallego disclosed $530.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 380th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Ruben Gallego's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

