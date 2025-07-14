Press Release: Senator Ruben Gallego Calls for Investigation into Secretary Kristi Noem's Response to Texas Flooding

Senator Ruben Gallego calls for an investigation into DHS Secretary Noem's handling of Texas flooding response.

Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) has called for a formal investigation into DHS Secretary Kristi Noem's response to recent flooding in Central Texas that resulted in over 130 deaths and left more than 170 individuals missing. Along with Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT), Gallego expressed concerns regarding the "catastrophic failure" in handling the crisis, stating that a new DHS policy requiring Secretary Noem's approval for FEMA expenditures over $100,000 contributed to significant delays in the emergency response. The senators highlighted that this bureaucratic red tape undermined FEMA's typical procedure of pre-emptively deploying resources for disasters.

Furthermore, they noted that these delays in action, coupled with staffing cuts at FEMA, led to critical resource deployments being postponed, which the senators argue are unacceptable during such emergencies. In their letter addressed to DHS Inspector General Joseph V. Cuffari, they emphasized that the American people deserve accountability and swift responses in disaster situations, thus requesting a full investigation into FEMA's handling of the Texas floods.

Ruben Gallego Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Ruben Gallego is worth $82.5K, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 420th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Gallego has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Ruben Gallego's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Gallego.

Ruben Gallego Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Ruben Gallego:

S.2254: A bill to codify the Federal Trade Commission's negative option rule.

S.2200: A bill to establish a law enforcement grant program to help law enforcement agencies respond to rapid increases in the arrival or presence of aliens who have recently entered the United States, and for other purposes.

S.2163: Border Patrol Recruitment Enhancement Act

S.2085: Postpartum Lifeline Act

S.2039: Wildfire Risk Evaluation Act

S.2038: Wildfire Coordination Act

You can track bills proposed by Ruben Gallego on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Gallego.

Ruben Gallego Fundraising

Ruben Gallego recently disclosed $815.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 52nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 96.1% came from individual donors.

Gallego disclosed $533.7K of spending. This was the 54th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Gallego disclosed $530.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 380th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Ruben Gallego's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

