Press Release: Senator Ruben Gallego Calls for DOJ to Release Epstein Files Despite GOP Objection

Senator Ruben Gallego urges the DOJ to disclose Jeffrey Epstein investigation files; dissent from Senator Markwayne Mullin noted.

Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) announced a resolution on the Senate floor calling for the release of the Justice Department's files related to the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. Gallego emphasized the public's right to know the truth, saying, "The American people deserve the truth," and criticized past promises by Donald Trump regarding these files.

Republican Senator Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) objected to the resolution, blocking unanimous consent. Gallego expressed concern over a perceived lack of transparency, asserting that if there is nothing to hide, the files should be made public.

He urged fellow senators to support his resolution to restore trust and accountability in the justice system, saying, "Enough with the secrets, the American people deserve the truth."

Ruben Gallego Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Ruben Gallego is worth $82.5K, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 421st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Gallego has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Ruben Gallego's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Gallego.

Ruben Gallego Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Ruben Gallego:

S.2254: A bill to codify the Federal Trade Commission's negative option rule.

S.2200: First Responders Emergency Assistance Act

S.2163: Border Patrol Recruitment Enhancement Act

S.2085: Postpartum Lifeline Act

S.2039: Wildfire Risk Evaluation Act

S.2038: Wildfire Coordination Act

You can track bills proposed by Ruben Gallego on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Gallego.

Ruben Gallego Fundraising

Ruben Gallego recently disclosed $778.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 70th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 92.0% came from individual donors.

Gallego disclosed $428.8K of spending. This was the 106th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Gallego disclosed $884.6K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 327th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Ruben Gallego's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

