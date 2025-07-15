Press Release: Senator Ruben Gallego and Colleagues Request Clarification on CFPB's Medical Debt Reporting Decision

Senator Ruben Gallego and 29 colleagues seek answers on re-adding medical debt to credit reports by the Trump administration.

Quiver AI Summary

Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) and 29 Senate colleagues are seeking clarification from the Trump administration regarding the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s (CFPB) decision to reverse a rule that would have removed medical debt from consumer credit reports. The Senators emphasize concerns about the accuracy of medical debt reporting and its impact on consumers.

In a letter to Acting Director Russell Vought, Gallego and other Senators requested transparency about the process behind the CFPB's decision and any related communications with debt collection agencies. They cited studies indicating that medical debt is often inaccurate and does not accurately reflect a consumer’s financial situation.

Gallego noted that around 460,000 adults in Arizona reported medical debt between 2019 and 2021, underscoring the potential impact of the CFPB's decision on consumers. The full letter can be accessed via an online link.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Ruben Gallego Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Ruben Gallego is worth $82.5K, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 420th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Gallego has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Ruben Gallego's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Gallego.

Ruben Gallego Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Ruben Gallego:

S.2254: A bill to codify the Federal Trade Commission's negative option rule.

S.2200: A bill to establish a law enforcement grant program to help law enforcement agencies respond to rapid increases in the arrival or presence of aliens who have recently entered the United States, and for other purposes.

S.2163: Border Patrol Recruitment Enhancement Act

S.2085: Postpartum Lifeline Act

S.2039: Wildfire Risk Evaluation Act

S.2038: Wildfire Coordination Act

You can track bills proposed by Ruben Gallego on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Gallego.

Ruben Gallego Fundraising

Ruben Gallego recently disclosed $815.0K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 52nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 96.1% came from individual donors.

Gallego disclosed $533.7K of spending. This was the 54th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Gallego disclosed $530.9K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 380th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Ruben Gallego's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.