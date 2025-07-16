Press Release: Senator Ruben Gallego and Colleagues Express Concerns Over Rail Industry Request to Reduce Track Safety Inspections

Senator Ruben Gallego addresses concerns over proposed rail inspection reductions in a letter to the Federal Railroad Administration.

Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), along with fellow Senate colleagues, expressed concerns in a letter to the Federal Railroad Administration regarding a waiver sought by the Association of American Railroads. This waiver would significantly cut back on track safety inspections and relax requirements for repairing safety defects.

The Senator emphasized support for advanced safety technologies but cautioned against excessive reliance on them, stating that the proposed changes could decrease inspections currently conducted by humans, potentially compromising safety.

For further details, the full letter can be accessed via a link provided within the press release.

