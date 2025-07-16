Press Release: Senator Ruben Gallego Advocates for Preservation of Funding for Rural and Tribal Media

Senator Ruben Gallego seeks to block funding cuts to rural and Tribal public broadcasting stations proposed by the Trump administration.

Senator Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) announced his intention to oppose proposed funding cuts to public broadcasting by the Trump administration, specifically targeting the $1.1 billion reduction for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Gallego expressed concern that such cuts would harm rural and Tribal stations reliant on CPB funding.

He stated, “Cutting funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting would devastate local public media,” emphasizing the critical role of public media in education and community support. In Arizona, CPB funding exceeded $7.4 million in FY2024, with many local stations relying heavily on this support.

Gallego's motion aims to protect the funding essential for public broadcasting stations that serve rural and Tribal communities, underscoring the ongoing need for access to public media resources in these areas.

