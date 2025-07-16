Press Release: Senator Roger Marshall Hosts Health and Human Services Secretary Kennedy and USDA Secretary Rollins for Inaugural MAHA Roundtable

Senator Roger Marshall hosted a roundtable with HHS Secretary Kennedy and USDA Secretary Rollins, focusing on soil health in agriculture.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 15, 2025, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall hosted Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins for the first Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) roundtable on Capitol Hill. The event brought together farmers and agriculture experts to discuss the relationship between agriculture and soil health, essential for producing nutrient-dense food.

Senator Marshall emphasized the importance of soil for health, stating, "Healthy soil leads to healthy food and healthy people." Secretary Kennedy echoed the sentiment, asserting that farmers are the foundation of America's health efforts. The roundtable marked a collaborative approach to addressing agricultural challenges and promoting better health through improved practices.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Roger Marshall Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Roger Marshall is worth $6.1M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 127th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Marshall has approximately $135.8K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Roger Marshall's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Marshall.

Roger Marshall Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Roger Marshall:

S.2114: Commercial Motor Vehicle English Proficiency Act

S.2090: Budget Reform Act of 2025

S.1999: USDA CROP Act of 2025

S.1907: Plant Biostimulant Act of 2025

S.1906: Innovative FEED Act of 2025

S.1816: Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Roger Marshall on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Marshall.

Roger Marshall Fundraising

Roger Marshall recently disclosed $551.5K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 107th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 31.4% came from individual donors.

Marshall disclosed $35.7K of spending. This was the 639th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Marshall disclosed $2.2M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 114th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Roger Marshall's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.