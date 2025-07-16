Press Release: Senator Roger Marshall Discusses National Debt as Key Issue Facing America

Senator Roger Marshall discusses the national debt and Congressional spending on CNN's "The Lead with Jake Tapper."

On July 17, 2025, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall appeared on CNN’s The Lead with Jake Tapper to discuss the rescissions package and the national debt, which he stated is the "biggest problem" America faces. He mentioned the alarming $37 trillion national debt and how interest payments are impacting fiscal responsibility.

Marshall expressed concerns about "significant fraud, waste, and abuse" in government institutions, particularly USAID, citing recent fraud cases. He emphasized the need for Congress to address spending issues and work towards a balanced budget.

Roger Marshall Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Roger Marshall is worth $6.1M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 128th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Marshall has approximately $136.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Roger Marshall's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Marshall.

Roger Marshall Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Roger Marshall:

S.2114: Commercial Motor Vehicle English Proficiency Act

S.2090: Budget Reform Act of 2025

S.1999: USDA CROP Act of 2025

S.1907: Plant Biostimulant Act of 2025

S.1906: Innovative FEED Act of 2025

S.1816: Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Roger Marshall on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Marshall.

Roger Marshall Fundraising

Roger Marshall recently disclosed $464.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 147th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 41.7% came from individual donors.

Marshall disclosed $74.3K of spending. This was the 503rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Marshall disclosed $2.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 94th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Roger Marshall's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

