Press Release: Senator Roger Marshall Calls for Resignation of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell

Senator Roger Marshall critiques Jerome Powell's leadership at the Federal Reserve, urging his resignation due to lost confidence.

On July 16, 2025, U.S. Senator Roger Marshall appeared on Fox Business to discuss Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell's performance. Marshall stated, "Powell should resign," arguing that he has lost the confidence of both the President and the public due to perceived missteps in handling inflation and interest rates.

Marshall expressed concerns over Powell's decision to lower interest rates shortly before the previous election, calling it unwarranted. Additionally, he criticized the Federal Reserve's headquarters renovations, which he deemed excessively expensive, urging for oversight to assess the cost implications.

Roger Marshall Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Roger Marshall is worth $6.1M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 128th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Marshall has approximately $136.5K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Roger Marshall Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Roger Marshall:

S.2114: Commercial Motor Vehicle English Proficiency Act

S.2090: Budget Reform Act of 2025

S.1999: USDA CROP Act of 2025

S.1907: Plant Biostimulant Act of 2025

S.1906: Innovative FEED Act of 2025

S.1816: Improving Seniors’ Timely Access to Care Act of 2025

Roger Marshall Fundraising

Roger Marshall recently disclosed $464.4K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 147th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 41.7% came from individual donors.

Marshall disclosed $74.3K of spending. This was the 503rd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Marshall disclosed $2.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 94th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

