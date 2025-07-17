Press Release: Senator Rand Paul Reintroduces Federal Reserve Transparency Act

Senator Rand Paul reintroduces the Federal Reserve Transparency Act, aiming for greater oversight and accountability of the Federal Reserve.

Quiver AI Summary

Senator Rand Paul has reintroduced the Federal Reserve Transparency Act, commonly called the 'Audit the Fed' bill, aimed at enforcing a thorough audit of the Federal Reserve's operations. This legislation seeks to enhance congressional oversight of the Fed's decision-making processes.

Senator Paul cited a recent report detailing substantial cost overruns in the Federal Reserve's renovation project, emphasizing the need for increased transparency. He stated, "No institution holds more power over the future of the American economy... it's long past time for Congress to stop shirking its duty."

The bill has garnered support from several senators and organizations advocating for transparency, highlighting the belief that accountability has become necessary to ensure proper governance within the Federal Reserve.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Rand Paul Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Rand Paul is worth $1.7M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 235th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Paul has approximately $20.7K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Rand Paul's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Paul.

Rand Paul Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Rand Paul:

S.2244: A bill to require immediate changes to Medicaid relating to alien eligibility and payments to Medicaid expansion States that furnish health care to certain aliens.

S.2147: Collegiate Sports Integrity Act

S.2113: End the Fed’s Big Bank Bailout Act

S.2112: HEMP Act of 2025

S.2099: Restore Prescription Drugs Discount Act

S.2086: Health Marketplace for All Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Rand Paul on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Paul.

Rand Paul Fundraising

Rand Paul recently disclosed $697.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 11th, 2025. This was the 88th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 97.3% came from individual donors.

Paul disclosed $880.9K of spending. This was the 31st most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Paul disclosed $6.9M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 28th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Rand Paul's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.