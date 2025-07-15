Press Release: Senator Peter Welch and USDA Undersecretary Moffitt Highlight New Organic Enforcement Regulations in Vermont

Senator Welch and USDA Undersecretary Moffitt announce new organic enforcement regulations to support Vermont farms.

Senator Peter Welch (D-Vt.) and USDA Undersecretary Jenny Lester Moffitt highlighted the new Strengthening Organic Enforcement Rule during a visit to Corse Farm Dairy. The regulation aims to enhance enforcement and curb fraud within the USDA Organic Marketplace, supporting local Vermont farms.

Senator Welch emphasizes the importance of this initiative, stating, "This rule will not only benefit our farmers but also ensure consumers can trust the organic label.” The program aims to create a more reliable organic marketplace in the U.S.

Peter Welch Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Peter Welch is worth $9.8M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 91st highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Welch has approximately $6.1M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Peter Welch Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Peter Welch:

S.2247: A bill to enhance local capacity and expand local control over the disaster response, recovery, and preparedness process, to guarantee stable Federal funding streams for disaster-impacted communities, and for other purposes.

S.2077: Expanded Coverage for Former Foster Youth Act

S.2023: Bicycle Commuter Act of 2025

S.1628: Improving Access to Nutrition Act of 2025

S.1578: Nulhegan River and Paul Stream Wild and Scenic River Study Act of 2025

S.1327: Advancing GETs Act of 2025

Peter Welch Fundraising

Peter Welch recently disclosed $3.4K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 710th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

Welch disclosed $28.3K of spending. This was the 681st most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Welch disclosed $1.7M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 155th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

