Press Release: Senator Peter Welch Advocates for Protection of Musicians and Artists Against AI Exploitation

Senator Welch emphasizes the need for AI regulations to protect artists' rights and copyrights amid increased AI usage.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Peter Welch (D-Vt.) has emphasized the need for legislative protections for artists against the use of their copyrighted works in AI training without permission. He advocates for the Transparency and Responsibility for Artificial Intelligence Networks (TRAIN) Act, which would mandate disclosure from AI platforms regarding the use of copyrighted materials.

Welch voiced concerns during a recent Senate session, stating, "AI companies need content, so they don’t care where it comes from," highlighting the potential for infringement on artists' copyrights. He cited testimonies warning that the unchecked use of artists' works for AI training could discourage creativity and harm artists financially.

In addition to the TRAIN Act, Welch has also proposed the AI CONSENT Act to ensure that consumer data is not used for AI training without explicit consent. His efforts aim to bolster consumer rights and protective measures around emerging technologies.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

