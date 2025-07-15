Press Release: Senator Pete Ricketts Supports President Trump's Plan to Sell Weapons to Europe for Ukraine

Senator Pete Ricketts expresses support for President Trump’s decision to sell weapons to Europe to aid Ukraine against Russia.

U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts (R-NE) has expressed support for President Trump's decision to sell weapons to Europe as part of ongoing assistance to Ukraine. In a statement, Ricketts noted, “For over three years, Ukraine has courageously fought and dismantled Russia’s military,” emphasizing the importance of this support for both NATO allies and U.S. national security.

Ricketts argued that potential success for Russia in Ukraine could endanger NATO countries like Estonia and Poland. He stated, “Military support for Ukraine keeps Americans safe, supports American jobs, and our defense industry,” reinforcing the notion that backing Ukraine contributes to domestic economic interests as well.

