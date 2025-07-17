Press Release: Senator Pete Ricketts Discusses National Security and Immigration in Recent Press Call

Senator Pete Ricketts discusses the One Big Beautiful Bill, emphasizing its role in national security and border protection.

Quiver AI Summary

In a recent press call, U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts (R-NE) discussed the One Big Beautiful Bill, emphasizing its role in ensuring national security. "Lasting prosperity depends on lasting security," he stated, underscoring that a nation cannot thrive without secure borders and a strong military.

Ricketts described the bill as a historic investment in U.S. defense and border security, which he claims will protect Nebraskans and enhance military capabilities. He acknowledged ongoing issues related to illegal immigration and drug trafficking, citing recent incidents in Nebraska.

Ricketts also highlighted proposed funding for border security initiatives and military enhancements, labeling the bill a crucial measure in addressing both domestic safety and international threats. "The One Big Beautiful Bill protects the good life in Nebraska," he concluded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Pete Ricketts Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Pete Ricketts is worth $183.2M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 8th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Ricketts has approximately $105.9M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Pete Ricketts's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ricketts.

Pete Ricketts Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Pete Ricketts:

S.2130: AUKUS Improvement Act of 2025

S.2108: VARIANCE Act

S.2048: PRC Military and Human Rights Capital Markets Sanctions Act of 2025

S.2047: No Capital Gains Allowance for American Adversaries Act

S.2046: No China in Index Funds Act

S.2045: Protecting Endowments from Our Adversaries Act

You can track bills proposed by Pete Ricketts on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Ricketts.

Pete Ricketts Fundraising

Pete Ricketts recently disclosed $656.3K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 102nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 41.3% came from individual donors.

Ricketts disclosed $414.4K of spending. This was the 113th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Ricketts disclosed $1.5M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 206th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Pete Ricketts's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.