Press Release: Senator Patty Murray Addresses White House Asbestos Warning Decision in Recent Press Release

Patty Murray Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Patty Murray is worth $3.4M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 180th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Murray has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Patty Murray's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Murray.

Patty Murray Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Patty Murray:

S.1737: Wild Olympics Wilderness and Wild and Scenic Rivers Act

S.1736: Improving Training for School Food Service Workers Act of 2025

S.1663: Therapeutic Fraud Prevention Act of 2025

S.1622: Stop Child Hunger Act of 2025

S.1564: Floodplain Enhancement and Recovery Act

S.1433: Northwest Straits Marine Conservation Initiative Reauthorization Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Patty Murray on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Murray.

Patty Murray Fundraising

Patty Murray recently disclosed $277.7K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 236th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 99.6% came from individual donors.

Murray disclosed $209.2K of spending. This was the 182nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Murray disclosed $959.4K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 252nd most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Patty Murray's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

