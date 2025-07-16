Press Release: Senator Mike Crapo Announces Tax Relief for Seniors in New Legislation

The press release announces the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, providing significant tax relief for low- and middle-income seniors.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Mike Crapo announced the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," aimed at providing tax relief for low- and middle-income seniors. The act promises a $6,000 bonus exemption alongside permanent lower tax rates and an increased standard deduction. Crapo remarked, "This legislation reflects our commitment to care for our seniors."

The act has garnered support from AARP and others, citing benefits that include tax breaks for Social Security recipients. "51.4 million seniors will pay no tax on their Social Security," noted the Council of Economic Advisers. The bill reflects ongoing efforts to alleviate financial burdens for older Americans.

Mike Crapo Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Mike Crapo is worth $3.5M, as of July 16th, 2025. This is the 175th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Crapo has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Mike Crapo's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Crapo.

Mike Crapo Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Mike Crapo:

S.2019: TRAPS Act

S.1714: Disabled Veterans Housing Support Act

S.1532: A bill to amend the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to modify the railroad track maintenance credit.

S.1150: Increased TSP Access Act of 2025

S.995: Choice in Automobile Retail Sales Act of 2025

S.963: Space National Guard Establishment Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Mike Crapo on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Crapo.

Mike Crapo Fundraising

Mike Crapo recently disclosed $202.7K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This was the 361st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 42.3% came from individual donors.

Crapo disclosed $73.0K of spending. This was the 512th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Crapo disclosed $2.8M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 92nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Mike Crapo's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

