Press Release: Senator Mazie Hirono Proposes Measure to Protect Emergency Alert Funding Amid Republican Cuts to Public Broadcasting

Senator Mazie Hirono advocates for public broadcasting funding to protect emergency alert systems during Senate discussions.

Quiver AI Summary

Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI) expressed concerns over proposed cuts to public broadcasting funding, stating that such actions could compromise crucial emergency alerts, particularly in rural areas. "Public broadcasters are essential...these alerts can mean the difference between life or death," she noted.

To counter the $9 billion funding cuts suggested by Republicans, Hirono introduced a measure aimed at preserving financing for broadcasting stations involved in the Emergency Alert System. She emphasized the necessity of these alerts in aiding communities during disasters.

Hirono argued, "By cutting funding for public broadcasting, this bill will jeopardize public broadcasters and the lifesaving service they provide." She urged her colleagues to support her motion to protect these vital communication resources.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Mazie K. Hirono Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Mazie K. Hirono is worth $8.2M, as of July 18th, 2025. This is the 106th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hirono has approximately $96.9K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Mazie K. Hirono Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Mazie K. Hirono:

S.2029: My Body, My Data Act of 2025

S.1853: Parity for Native Hawaiian Veterans Act of 2025

S.1844: Teaching Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander History Act of 2025

S.1825: AG RESEARCH Act

S.1758: RTCP Revitalization Act

S.1689: Stop Mental Health Stigma in Our Communities Act of 2025

Mazie K. Hirono Fundraising

Mazie K. Hirono recently disclosed $106.0K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 602nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 94.3% came from individual donors.

Hirono disclosed $102.0K of spending. This was the 502nd most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Hirono disclosed $1.3M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 226th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

