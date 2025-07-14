Press Release: Senator Markey Releases Report Criticizing Trump's Actions on Disaster Preparedness and Resilience

Senator Markey released a report criticizing the Trump administration's cuts to disaster preparedness and resilience efforts amidst increasing extreme weather events.

On April 15, 2025, Senator Edward J. Markey (D-Mass.) released a report titled "Extreme Weather & Extreme Cuts: The Trump Administration's Attack on Our Ability to Predict, Prepare for, and Recover from Extreme Weather Events." The report discusses the increasing frequency and severity of extreme weather events in the U.S. and outlines actions taken by the Trump administration that, according to Markey, undermine disaster preparedness and resilience efforts. Markey stated, "Whether it’s coastal flooding in the East, wildfires in the West, or droughts in the heartland, extreme weather events are on the rise and are devastating communities across the nation." He criticized the administration’s approach, claiming it is cutting funding needed for disaster preparedness and recovery, which he believes threatens public safety and resilience against climate change.

In addition to his report, Markey has been vocal about the implications of funding cuts at agencies such as NOAA and FEMA, referring to these actions as "illegal funding freezes." He recently introduced the Forecasting Optimization for Robust Earth Climate Analysis and Subseasonal-to-Seasonal Tracking (FORECAST) Act of 2025, aimed at enhancing weather forecasting capabilities. Markey urged the need for substantial investment in preparedness and resilience measures, asserting that current efforts under the previous administration are detrimental to securing a livable future. The full report can be accessed in PDF format through the senator's website.

