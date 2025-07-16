Press Release: Senator Markey and Leader Schumer Urge FCC to Halt Investigation into CBS while Critiquing Fox News Editing

Senator Markey and Leader Schumer urge the FCC to halt investigations into CBS while addressing Fox News' misleading edits.

Quiver AI Summary

Senator Ed Markey and Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer have urged the FCC to cease its investigation into CBS’ editing of an interview with Kamala Harris, calling it a "frivolous" action. They argue that the focus should be on Fox News' editing of Donald Trump's comments on Epstein, which they claim misrepresented his stance on the issue.

In their letter to FCC Chair Brendan Carr, they highlight the claim that Fox News' selective edits could mislead viewers regarding Trump's intentions. They assert that CBS's editorial choices did not distort Harris's responses in the same manner, advocating for the protection of press freedom from government interference.

The lawmakers conclude that the FCC should end its investigations into both CBS and Fox News, stating, "Editorial discretion lies at the heart of press freedom and should not be subject to government interference."

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

