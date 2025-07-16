Press Release: Senator Maggie Hassan's Bipartisan HALT Fentanyl Act Signed into Law

Bipartisan legislation signed into law permanently schedules fentanyl analogues as Schedule I substances to enhance law enforcement capabilities.

Quiver AI Summary

On July 16, 2025, the bipartisan Halt All Lethal Trafficking of (HALT) Fentanyl Act was signed into law, establishing permanent scheduling for fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs under the Controlled Substances Act. U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen, alongside Congressman Chris Pappas and Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander, played key roles in its introduction and support.

Congressman Pappas stated, "The enactment of this legislation represents an important step forward." Senator Shaheen emphasized the need to prevent more deaths linked to fentanyl overdoses, while Senator Hassan noted that the law gives law enforcement enhanced tools to combat the fentanyl crisis.

Congresswoman Goodlander remarked on the necessity of holding illicit distributors accountable and ensuring law enforcement has sufficient resources. The legislation reflects ongoing efforts to address the opioid crisis in New Hampshire, particularly the dangers posed by fentanyl trafficking.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Margaret Wood Hassan Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Margaret Wood Hassan is worth $5.7M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 132nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hassan has approximately $3.2M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Margaret Wood Hassan's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hassan.

Margaret Wood Hassan Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Margaret Wood Hassan:

S.1975: Dark Web Interdiction Act of 2025

S.1971: Nutrition CARE Act of 2025

S.1602: Mathematical and Statistical Modeling Education Act

S.1331: Quantum National Security Coordination and Competition Act of 2025

S.1302: Increasing Transparency in Generic Drug Applications Act

S.1204: Gold Star and Surviving Spouse Career Services Act

You can track bills proposed by Margaret Wood Hassan on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Hassan.

Margaret Wood Hassan Fundraising

Margaret Wood Hassan recently disclosed $276.1K of fundraising in a Q1 FEC disclosure filed on April 15th, 2025. This was the 237th most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year. 70.7% came from individual donors.

Hassan disclosed $193.0K of spending. This was the 209th most from all Q1 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Hassan disclosed $1.0M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 231st most from all Q1 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Margaret Wood Hassan's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

