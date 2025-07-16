Press Release: Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester Discusses Community Reconnection and Digital Infrastructure at Surface Transportation Hearing

Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester discusses community connectivity and digital infrastructure in surface transportation hearing.

Quiver AI Summary

U.S. Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester participated in a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee hearing focused on the upcoming surface transportation reauthorization. The discussions highlighted the Reconnecting Communities Program, which aims to rectify past infrastructure injustices and enhance road safety through investments in digital infrastructure.

Senator Blunt Rochester emphasized the program's significance, stating it connects people to essential services and economic opportunities. Mayor Gallego of Phoenix showcased how federal partnerships help fund critical infrastructure projects, emphasizing their role in improving community safety.

Addressing digital infrastructure, the senator noted the potential of smart technologies to enhance road safety and efficiency. Input from local leaders underscored the importance of federal investment in new technologies, aimed at reducing fatalities and improving emergency response times.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Lisa Blunt Rochester Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Lisa Blunt Rochester is worth $9.9M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 90th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Blunt Rochester has approximately $8.8M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Lisa Blunt Rochester's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Blunt Rochester.

Lisa Blunt Rochester Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Lisa Blunt Rochester:

S.2285: A bill to direct the Secretary of Health and Human Services to study and report on the relationship between hair straighteners and uterine cancer, particularly among women of color.

S.2064: Helping Tobacco Users Quit Act

S.2051: Choice Neighborhoods Initiative Act of 2025

S.1921: Veterans Housing Stability Act of 2025

S.1580: Clean Slate Act of 2025

S.1482: National Nursing Workforce Center Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Lisa Blunt Rochester on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Blunt Rochester.

Lisa Blunt Rochester Fundraising

Lisa Blunt Rochester recently disclosed $0 of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 986th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. nan% came from individual donors.

Blunt Rochester disclosed $231.1 of spending. This was the 1198th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Blunt Rochester disclosed $40 of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 1560th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Lisa Blunt Rochester's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

