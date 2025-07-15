Press Release: Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester Addresses Consequences of RFK Jr.'s Vaccine Skepticism in Recent Op-Ed

Senator Blunt Rochester criticizes RFK Jr.'s vaccine skepticism, calling for scientific integrity in public health decisions.

U.S. Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.) expressed concerns regarding Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy’s recent actions that she claims undermine public health. In an op-ed for Newsweek, she stated, “If Secretary Kennedy truly wants to restore confidence in our public health system, then he should let the science speak for itself.”

Blunt Rochester criticized Kennedy for dismissing the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and appointing individuals she views as lacking experience in promoting vaccine efficacy. She noted that this decision poses risks to community health, especially amid rising vaccine-preventable diseases.

The senator indicated that she would pursue legislation to reinstate the original members of ACIP to maintain integrity in vaccine recommendations, emphasizing the importance of science-driven health policies as essential to public trust and safety.

