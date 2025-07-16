Press Release: Senator Katie Britt's Bill to Protect Alabama Fishermen Advances in Senate

U.S. Senator Katie Britt's bipartisan bill to protect Alabama fishermen passes the Senate, directing NIST and NOAA to develop fish origin standards.

U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.) has celebrated the Senate's passage of the Illegal Red Snapper and Tuna Enforcement Act, a bipartisan bill she co-sponsored. The legislation, aimed at directing the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and NOAA to establish methods for identifying the origin of red snapper and tuna, will proceed to the House of Representatives.

In a statement, Britt emphasized the importance of protecting Alabama fishermen, stating, “These Alabamians deserve fairness in fishing and selling their products in the market.” The act seeks to improve enforcement against illegal fishing practices, notably those by cartel-backed poachers, ensuring that local fishermen are not at a disadvantage.

The bill responds to significant challenges faced by fishermen in Alabama, where red snapper fishing supports over 12,000 jobs and contributes approximately $1.1 billion to the state’s economy annually, underscoring the critical need for fair regulations within this industry.

