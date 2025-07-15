Press Release: Senator Katie Britt Leads Republican Colleagues in Request to President Trump to End Project Labor Agreements

Senator Katie Britt and 20 GOP colleagues urge President Trump to rescind Biden's Project Labor Agreements rule for federal projects.

U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.) and 20 Republican colleagues have sent a letter to President Trump urging the rescindment of the Biden Administration's rule mandating Project Labor Agreements (PLAs) for federal construction projects. They argue that the rule "threatens the competitiveness of infrastructure bids, increases construction costs, and delays work" on federal projects.

The Senators emphasized the need for a competitive environment for both union and nonunion builders to ensure taxpayer value. The letter requests the restoration of government neutrality in federal contracting after the Biden Administration's December 2023 rule, which could impose substantial costs on taxpayers.

Associated Builders and Contractors of Alabama voiced support for Britt's stance, stating that PLAs hinder competition and efficiency. The letter outlines concerns about additional burdens on contractors and advocates for merit-based contracting processes to benefit the economy.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Katie Boyd Britt Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Katie Boyd Britt is worth $4.6M, as of July 15th, 2025. This is the 149th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Britt has approximately $1.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track Katie Boyd Britt's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Britt.

Katie Boyd Britt Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Katie Boyd Britt:

S.1885: Stop the Scroll Act

S.1750: Poarch Band of Creek Indians Parity Act

S.1667: Homeless Children and Youth Act of 2025

S.1630: MOMS Act

S.1544: Insurance Data Protection Act

S.1523: Water Research Optimization Act of 2025

You can track bills proposed by Katie Boyd Britt on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Britt.

Katie Boyd Britt Fundraising

Katie Boyd Britt recently disclosed $779.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 12th, 2025. This was the 6th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 79.2% came from individual donors.

Britt disclosed $207.4K of spending. This was the 21st most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Britt disclosed $5.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 9th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track Katie Boyd Britt's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

