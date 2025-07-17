Press Release: Senator Katie Britt Discusses $9 Billion Rescissions Package on The Will Cain Show

Senator Katie Britt discussed a $9 billion rescissions package and addressed Democratic stall tactics on The Will Cain Show.

On July 17, 2025, U.S. Senator Katie Britt (R-Ala.) appeared on The Will Cain Show to discuss a $9 billion rescissions package aimed at reducing government spending. Britt criticized Democratic stall tactics, stating, “We see the Democrats use delay tactic after delay tactic,” emphasizing the need for action to respond to the American people's concerns.

During the interview, Britt highlighted that tax dollars belong to hardworking Americans and criticized what she deemed wasteful spending, including mention of funds being allocated for international projects not aligned with American interests. She asserted, "This is not our money. This is the money of hardworking Americans," advocating for fiscal responsibility.

Katie Boyd Britt Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that Katie Boyd Britt is worth $4.6M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 150th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Britt has approximately $1.4M invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

Katie Boyd Britt Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by Katie Boyd Britt:

S.1885: Stop the Scroll Act

S.1750: Poarch Band of Creek Indians Parity Act

S.1667: Homeless Children and Youth Act of 2025

S.1630: MOMS Act

S.1544: Insurance Data Protection Act

S.1523: Water Research Optimization Act of 2025

Katie Boyd Britt Fundraising

Katie Boyd Britt recently disclosed $779.5K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 12th, 2025. This was the 69th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 79.2% came from individual donors.

Britt disclosed $207.4K of spending. This was the 254th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Britt disclosed $5.1M of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 46th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

