Press Release: Senator Jon Husted's HALT Fentanyl Act Signed into Law to Address Trafficking Issues

Senator Husted's bill targeting fentanyl trafficking becomes law, allowing law enforcement enhanced tools against criminal cartels.

On July 16, 2025, Senator Jon Husted (R-Ohio) announced the signing of the Halt All Lethal Trafficking (HALT) of Fentanyl Act into law by President Trump. Husted expressed that this legislation will empower law enforcement to combat drug trafficking and mitigate the impact of fentanyl-related overdoses, which accounted for 95% of opioid deaths in Ohio in 2023.

The bipartisan law makes the temporary class-wide scheduling of fentanyl-related substances permanent, addressing a loophole exploited by traffickers. Husted, who supported the bill's passage in the Senate on March 14 and the House on June 12, emphasized the urgent need for stronger drug policies amid rising overdose fatalities in Ohio.

