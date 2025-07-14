Press Release: Senator John Thune Advocates for Strong Support of America's Farmers and Ranchers in Senate Remarks

Senator Thune emphasizes bipartisan support for agriculture appropriations, highlighting vital funding for farmers and ranchers.

U.S. Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) addressed the Senate floor on July 14, 2025, regarding the agriculture appropriations bill that emerged from the Appropriations Committee's markup for fiscal year 2026. Thune highlighted the importance of agriculture, which he described as "the lifeblood of our country," emphasizing its significance in South Dakota, where farming and ranching are integral to local culture and economy. He acknowledged the recent challenges faced by farmers, including "higher input costs," "depressed commodity prices," and supply chain issues, as well as the impact of natural disasters and livestock diseases.

Thune expressed satisfaction with the bill’s provisions, which include substantial funding for the Farm Service Agency, aimed at enhancing access to financial resources and supporting rural development programs. He pointed out funding aimed at preventing foreign acquisition of U.S. farmland and investments in conservation efforts. Additionally, he commended the bill's support for meat processing enhancements and international market access for American agricultural products. "To America’s farmers and ranchers," Thune assured, "we’ll continue to have your back," reiterating the Senate's commitment to supporting the agricultural community amidst ongoing challenges.

