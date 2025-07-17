Press Release: Senator John Kennedy Votes for Rescissions Package to Cut $9 Billion in Federal Spending

Senator John Kennedy supports a Senate-approved package to cut $9 billion in identified wasteful federal spending.

Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) announced the U.S. Senate's approval of a rescissions package aimed at reducing federal spending by $9 billion, as identified by the Department of Government Efficiency. The Rescissions Act, referred to as H.R. 4, will now proceed to the House of Representatives for final consideration.

Kennedy emphasized that the cuts align with President Trump's agenda to limit government excess, asserting that taxpayer funds should be allocated to programs that "improve their lives." The budget cuts target funding sources such as the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and various foreign aid programs deemed unnecessary.

The proposal details specific spending reductions, including cuts to initiatives for gender diversity in Mexico and funding for civic life in Palestine. This legislative effort, originating from President Trump's May 2025 request, is subject to a 45-day approval window under the Impoundment Control Act.

