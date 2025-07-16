Press Release: Senator John Kennedy Stresses Need for Spending Rescissions Ahead of Senate Vote

Senator John Kennedy emphasizes the need for spending reductions ahead of a Senate vote on budget rescissions.

Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) spoke on the U.S. Senate floor, emphasizing the need for spending cuts ahead of a vote on a rescission package. He highlighted the disconnect between Republican support for President Trump's cost-reduction efforts and potential opposition to this rescission bill, asserting, "You either believe in reducing spending, or you don't."

During his remarks, Kennedy criticized specific budget allocations he termed "spending porn," calling for cuts to funding for various international programs and public broadcasting. He suggested that tax dollars should not support media entities like PBS and NPR, stating, "Let them go raise money in the private sector."

Kennedy urged his colleagues to align their actions with their stated beliefs about cutting spending, asserting that failure to support the bill would be hypocritical. He concluded, "It's gut-check time... We're going to find out who does and who doesn't."

