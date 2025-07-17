Press Release: Senator John Hoeven Comments on Senate Approval of President Trump's $9 Billion Rescissions Request

Senator John Hoeven comments on the Senate's approval of President Trump’s $9 billion spending cuts request to reduce wasteful expenditures.

Senator John Hoeven released a statement following the Senate's approval of President Trump's request to cut $9 billion in federal spending. The legislation aims to address concerns over national debt and deficit while impacting less than one-tenth of one percent of the federal budget.

Hoeven emphasized the need for fiscal responsibility, stating, "This package represents a fraction of our federal budget but is an important step in reining in federal spending." He noted that most of the cuts would come from foreign aid, aiming to eliminate unnecessary projects.

John Hoeven Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that John Hoeven is worth $59.6M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 19th highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Hoeven has approximately $0 invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

John Hoeven Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by John Hoeven:

S.2256: Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2026

S.1693: FARMER Act of 2025

S.1485: North American Energy Act

S.1377: Theodore Roosevelt National Park Wild Horses Protection Act

S.1084: North Dakota Trust Lands Completion Act of 2025

S.899: Producer and Agricultural Credit Enhancement Act of 2025

John Hoeven Fundraising

John Hoeven recently disclosed $71.2K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 15th, 2025. This was the 574th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 52.9% came from individual donors.

Hoeven disclosed $44.7K of spending. This was the 600th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Hoeven disclosed $581.4K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 374th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

