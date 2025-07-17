Press Release: Senator John Curtis Discusses Ukraine Military Aid and Michael Waltz Confirmation on CNN

Senator Curtis discusses military aid to Ukraine and the confirmation of Michael Waltz as U.S. Ambassador to the UN.

Senator John Curtis (R-UT) appeared on CNN's The Lead with Jake Tapper to discuss recent military aid to Ukraine by the Trump Administration and the Senate Foreign Relations Committee's confirmation hearing for Michael Waltz as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Curtis expressed his support for the decision to restart weapons shipments to Ukraine.

During the interview, Curtis noted, "I think we’re all pleased...that the weapons are going over there," and emphasized the importance of having a clear strategy regarding military support. He also called for transparency in congressional briefings about military decisions.

Additionally, Curtis addressed the implications of U.S. discussions about Ukraine's capabilities to strike Russian cities, stating, “It’s hard for me to say what we should do or what we shouldn’t do,” highlighting the need for open dialogue regarding military operations and communication methods within the government.

John R. Curtis Net Worth

Quiver Quantitative estimates that John R. Curtis is worth $31.7M, as of July 17th, 2025. This is the 32nd highest net worth in Congress, per our live estimates.

Curtis has approximately $346.0K invested in publicly traded assets which Quiver is able to track live.

You can track John R. Curtis's net worth on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Curtis.

John R. Curtis Bill Proposals

Here are some bills which have recently been proposed by John R. Curtis:

S.2222: A bill to enhance the security, resilience, and protection of undersea communication cables vital to Taiwan's national security, economic stability, and defense, particularly in countering gray zone tactics employed by the People's Republic of China, and for other purposes.

S.1760: Restoring WIFIA Eligibility Act of 2025

S.1682: Alex Gate Safety Act of 2025

S.1542: Uyghur Policy Act of 2025

S.1508: Shivwits Band of Paiutes Jurisdictional Clarity Act

S.1462: Fix Our Forests Act

You can track bills proposed by John R. Curtis on Quiver Quantitative's politician page for Curtis.

John R. Curtis Fundraising

John R. Curtis recently disclosed $14.8K of fundraising in a Q2 FEC disclosure filed on July 14th, 2025. This was the 701st most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year. 100.0% came from individual donors.

Curtis disclosed $7.9K of spending. This was the 847th most from all Q2 reports we have seen from politicians so far this year.

Curtis disclosed $14.8K of cash on hand at the end of the filing period. This was the 911th most from all Q2 reports we have seen this year.

You can see the disclosure here, or track John R. Curtis's fundraising on Quiver Quantitative.

